3 months ago
BRIEF-Sygnia Ltd reports half-year diluted HEPS of 25.70 cents
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
May 24, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sygnia Ltd reports half-year diluted HEPS of 25.70 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Sygnia Ltd:

* HY diluted headline earnings per share of 25.70 cents

* Interim dividend per share of 25.00 cents

* HY assets under management and administration of R159 billion (31 March 2016: R146 billion)

* HY revenue grew by 12 pct to R147.5 million (31 March 2016: R131.4 million)

* Net inflows over 12-month period since 31 March 2016 amounted to R2.1 billion

* Institutional assets acquired but not yet reflecting in aum as at 31 March 2017 amount to R4.6 billion

* Expect to continue to advertise as ongoing business strategy, maintain level of expenditure at same level as past six months for foreseeable future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

