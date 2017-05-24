BRIEF-Sygnia Ltd reports half-year diluted HEPS of 25.70 cents

May 24 (Reuters) - Sygnia Ltd:

* HY diluted headline earnings per share of 25.70 cents

* Interim dividend per share of 25.00 cents

* HY assets under management and administration of R159 billion (31 March 2016: R146 billion)

* HY revenue grew by 12 pct to R147.5 million (31 March 2016: R131.4 million)

* Net inflows over 12-month period since 31 March 2016 amounted to R2.1 billion

* Institutional assets acquired but not yet reflecting in aum as at 31 March 2017 amount to R4.6 billion

* Expect to continue to advertise as ongoing business strategy, maintain level of expenditure at same level as past six months for foreseeable future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)