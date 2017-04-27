FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Sygnis FY net loss widens to 4.4 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 27, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sygnis FY net loss widens to 4.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Sygnis AG:

* FY revenue increased threefold to 1.8 million euros ($1.96 million)

* For fiscal year 2017 revenues in range of 6.5 to 7.5 million euros are expected

* This forecast is based on continued strong organic growth of product sales through expansion of sales force in combination with further development of OEM and distribution sales channels

* Expects to reach break-even in second half of 2017 with strong upside potential and cash generation expected for 2018

* FY net loss 4.4 million euros, compared with loss of 4.0 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9176 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.