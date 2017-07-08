BRIEF-Seattle Genetics reports 8.2 percent stake in Immunomedics as of June 29, 2017
July 7 Sygnis Ag:
* Agm resolved to cancel remaining existing authorized capitals and create a new authorized capital in amount of eur 22.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aradigm Corp presents analysis of results for phase 3 orbit-3 and orbit-4 clinical trials - sec filing