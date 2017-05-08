FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Sykes enterprises Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sykes enterprises Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Sykes Enterprises Inc:

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Sees three months ending june 30, 2017 earnings per share about $0.21 to $0.24

* Sees three months ending june 30, 2017 revenue $374 million to $379 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.58 billion to $1.595 billion

* Sees three months ending june 30, 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 to $0.33

* Says consolidated capacity utilization rate decreased to 74% in q1 of 2017 from 78%

* Sykes enterprises inc sees fy earnings per share of about $1.71 to $1.78; sees fy non-gaap diluted earnings per share in range of $2.07 to $2.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $382.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $387.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.01, revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $384 million versus $320.8 million Source text (bit.ly/2ps40eo) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.