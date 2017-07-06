July 6 Symantec Corp:

* Symantec to acquire Fireglass to bring a generational leap forward in user protection

* Says ‍entered into an agreement to acquire Israel-based Fireglass​

* Symantec Corp - financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Symantec Corp - ‍symantec expects Fireglass' technology to be available to its customers and partners soon after transaction closes​