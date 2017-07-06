BRIEF-Newell brands says Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders enters into settlement agreement
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
July 6 Symantec Corp:
* Symantec to acquire Fireglass to bring a generational leap forward in user protection
* Says entered into an agreement to acquire Israel-based Fireglass
* Symantec Corp - financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Symantec Corp - symantec expects Fireglass' technology to be available to its customers and partners soon after transaction closes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
HONG KONG, July 6 Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) less than two weeks before the Hong Kong lender defends itself in court against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. hedge fund.