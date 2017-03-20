FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Symetis announces capital increase of 55.8 million euros
March 20, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Symetis announces capital increase of 55.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Symetis SA (IPO-SYMS.S):

* Capital increase of 55.8 million euros ($60.1 million), which may be increased to a maximum of 64.1 million euros if the overallotment option is exercised in full

* Indicative price range: 26 euros to 32 euros per share

* Start of subscription period: March 20, 2017

* End of subscription period for French public offering (OPO): March 28, 2017

* End of subscription period for international private placement: March 28, 2017 (8:00 PM Paris time) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9288 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

