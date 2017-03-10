March 10 Synairgen Plc

* Additional positive data in lung fibrosis

* Oral administration of one of the compounds significantly inhibited cross-link formation, reduced fibrosis score and improved lung function

* Successful completion of toxicology studies will enable commencement of phase I clinical trials in h2 this year as planned

* Expect to commence phase I clinical trials of LOXL2 inhibitor during second half of 2017

