BRIEF-Mauna Kea Technologies FY net loss narrows to 9.7 million euros
* FY net loss of 9.7 million euros ($10.46 million) versus loss of 12.6 million euros year ago
March 10 Synairgen Plc
* Additional positive data in lung fibrosis
* Oral administration of one of the compounds significantly inhibited cross-link formation, reduced fibrosis score and improved lung function
* Successful completion of toxicology studies will enable commencement of phase I clinical trials in h2 this year as planned
* Expect to commence phase I clinical trials of LOXL2 inhibitor during second half of 2017
* Expect to hear outcome of Astrazeneca phase II trial of interferon beta during first half of 2017
* Elon Shalev was elected by board to serve as shl's chairman of board of directors