5 months ago
BRIEF-Synalloy Corp says on Feb 28, Bristol Metals & co's unit entered into Amendment No 1 to Asset Purchase Agreement
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
March 6, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Synalloy Corp says on Feb 28, Bristol Metals & co's unit entered into Amendment No 1 to Asset Purchase Agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Synalloy Corp:

* On February 28, 2017, Bristol Metals and co's unit entered into Amendment No. 1 to Asset Purchase Agreement-SEC filing

* On February 28, 2017 unit entered MOU with MUSA, USW

* Unit and Union amended terms of CBA to include a modest wage increase and to extend CBA's termination date to September 30, 2018

* Amendment No. 1 to APA dated Dec 9, 2016 to include finished goods inventory as part of purchased assets Source text: (bit.ly/2mckeHL) Further company coverage:

