May 9 (Reuters) - Synalloy Corp:

* Synalloy reports first quarter 2017 results: sales increase drives a return to profitability

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 sales $42.2 million

* Synalloy Corp - bookings in Q1 for stainless steel pipe were "very strong", bringing backlog to approximately $28 million

* Synalloy Corp - "expect to exceed our original forecast for 2017"