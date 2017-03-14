BRIEF-Synalloy reports Q4 adj loss per share of $0.17

March 14 (Reuters) - Synalloy Corp

* Synalloy reports fourth quarter 2016 results: moderated declines year over year and increased 4th quarter activity points to building recovery

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.17

* Q4 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $33.1 million

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Sees 2017 plan calls for total company revenue of $184 million, with metals segment contributing $129 million and chemicals segment generating $55 million

* Net income for 2017 is estimated to be approximately $4.3 million

* Sees adjusted EBITDA for company is projected at approximately $16.3 million for 2017