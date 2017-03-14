BRIEF-Synalloy reports Q4 adj loss per share of $0.17

March 14 (Reuters) - Synalloy Corp
* Synalloy reports fourth quarter 2016 results: moderated declines year over year and increased 4th quarter activity points to building recovery
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.17
* Q4 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $33.1 million
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Sees 2017 plan calls for total company revenue of $184 million, with metals segment contributing $129 million and chemicals segment generating $55 million
* Net income for 2017 is estimated to be approximately $4.3 million
* Sees adjusted EBITDA for company is projected at approximately $16.3 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: