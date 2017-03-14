FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Synalloy reports Q4 adj loss per share of $0.17
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Synalloy reports Q4 adj loss per share of $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Synalloy Corp

* Synalloy reports fourth quarter 2016 results: moderated declines year over year and increased 4th quarter activity points to building recovery

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.17

* Q4 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $33.1 million

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Sees 2017 plan calls for total company revenue of $184 million, with metals segment contributing $129 million and chemicals segment generating $55 million

* Net income for 2017 is estimated to be approximately $4.3 million

* Sees adjusted EBITDA for company is projected at approximately $16.3 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

