April 27 Synaptics Inc

* Synaptics reports results for third quarter fiscal 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.27

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue rose 10 percent to $444.2 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $410 million to $450 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $430.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $431.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Synaptics Inc - expect to deliver modest top-line growth for year, with revenue on order of $1.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: