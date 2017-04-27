BRIEF-CombiMatrix Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 27 Synaptics Inc
* Synaptics reports results for third quarter fiscal 2017
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.27
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 revenue rose 10 percent to $444.2 million
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $410 million to $450 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $430.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $431.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Synaptics Inc - expect to deliver modest top-line growth for year, with revenue on order of $1.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
