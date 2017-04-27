FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synchronoss announces management changes
April 27, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Synchronoss announces management changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Synchronoss Technologies Inc

* Synchronoss announces management changes

* Says Lawrence Irving named Chief Financial Officer

* Says founder and chairman Stephen Waldis to reassume CEO role, effective immediately

* Ssays Ronald Hovsepian and John Frederick step down as CEO and CFO

* Synchronoss Technologies expects total Q1 2017 revenue to be $13 million to $14 million less than company's previously announced guidance

* Q1 operating margins are expected to be 8% to 10%, which are less than previously announced guidance

* John Frederick, who served as cfo prior to Irving's appointment, will be leaving to pursue other interests

* Says "disappointed" with Q1 performance following acquisition of Intralinks

* Says in view of company's performance in Q1, expect this will impact our full year guidance

* Says "we are disappointed with our q1 performance "Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

