June 20 Synchronoss Technologies Inc-
* On June 14, co commenced a management streamlining and
realignment plan - sec filing
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - estimates that it will
recognize a pre-tax charge of approximately $22 million to $25
million
* Anticipates that majority of pre-tax charge will be
recognized in q2 of 2017
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - primary components of plan
involve reducing layers of management, where appropriate
* Synchronoss - plan, together with management changes
previously announced, expected to realize about $70 million of
annualized pre-tax expense savings
* Cash expenditures in connection with pre-tax charge will
be substantially paid out by q3 of 2017
* Synchronoss - expected savings in addition to about $20
million of annualized pre-tax expense synergies from staff
reductions related to intralinks deal
Source text: (bit.ly/2sNAQuL)
Further company coverage: