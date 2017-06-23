June 23 Synchronoss Technologies Inc :

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc says ‍received indication of interest from Siris Capital to acquire all outstanding shares for $18.00/share in cash

* Synchronoss Technologies- Will review and consider Siris's indication of interest and pursue course of action it believes is in "best interests" of co