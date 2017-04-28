FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synchrony Financial Q1 EPS $0.61
April 28, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Synchrony Financial Q1 EPS $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Synchrony Financial

* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.61

* Synchrony financial - net interest income increased 12% from q1 of 2016 to $3.6 billion

* Qtrly net interest income increased 12% from q1 of 2016 to $3.6 billion

* Qtrly net interest margin increased 34 basis points to 16.18%.

* Qtrly net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 5.33% compared to 4.74% last year.

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

