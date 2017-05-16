FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601 in non-small cell lung cancer patients with disease progression on or after PD-1 therapies

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc - cohort of NSCLC patients who had previously progressed on PD-1 or PD-l1 will now re-open and enroll a total of 56 patients

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc- completion of enrollment is anticipated in first half of 2018 for study

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals - later this quarter, co anticipates being able to determine whether to expand cohort of NSCLC patients naïve to PD-1 or PD-l1 therapy

* Syndax-Encore 601 non-small cell lung cancer study has met pre-specified objective response threshold to advance into 2nd stage of phase 2 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.