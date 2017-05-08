FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.71
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides clinical and business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.71

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc- as of March 31, 2017, Syndax had $92.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals- for Q2,full year 2017, research and development expenses expected to be $11.0 - $13.0 million and $52.0 - $57.0 million, respectively

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc- for Q2 and full year 2017 total operating expenses are expected to be $15.0 - $17.0 million and $68.0 - $73.0 million respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.