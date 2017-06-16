BRIEF-LT group says for 2017 capital expenditures will amount to about 10 bln pesos
* Group’s capital expenditures will amount to about 10 billion pesos for 2017, from 7 billion pesos in 2016
June 16 SYNERGY GROUP:
* SAYS TO DISCUSS CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME TO BELUGA GROUP AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING ON JUNE 26 Source text: bit.ly/2sAHEMR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Group’s capital expenditures will amount to about 10 billion pesos for 2017, from 7 billion pesos in 2016
AMSTERDAM, June 20 Bugaboo, the Dutch company that transformed the market for high-end baby buggies after one of its prams featured on TV show "Sex and the City", is up for sale in a deal that could fetch 200 million euros ($223 million) following a row between its co-owners, people familiar with the matter said.