May 16 (Reuters) - Synergy Income Fund Ltd:

* For A-shares, sees HY dividend between 47 cents -52 cents per share, being 50.34 pct and 45.06 pct lower than year ago

* For B-shares, sees HY dividend being between 34 and 38 cents per share, being 47.38 pct and 41.19 pct lower than year ago