May 9 (Reuters) - Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* To present positive TRULANCE phase 3 data

* TRULANCE 3 mg,6 mg doses met primary endpoint

* TRULANCE 3 mg,6 mg doses showed statistical significance in percent of patients who were overall responders compared to placebo