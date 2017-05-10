FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Syneron Candela announces end of go-shop period
May 10, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Syneron Candela announces end of go-shop period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Syneron Medical Ltd:

* Syneron Candela announces end of go-shop period

* Syneron says with barclays help, engaged in active and extensive solicitation of 59 potential bidders, during go-shop period

* Syneron says this resulted in two potential bidders each negotiating and entering into confidentiality agreement with Syneron Candela

* Syneron Candela did not receive any alternative acquisition proposals during "go-shop" period

* Syneron says the two parties who entered into confidentiality agreements subsequently confirmed they were not interested in a deal

* Syneron says deal is expected to be completed during Q3 of 2017, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

