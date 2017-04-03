BRIEF-Syneron Candela reports agreement to be acquired by funds advised by Apax Partners

April 3 (Reuters) - Syneron Medical Ltd:

* Syneron Candela announces agreement to be acquired by funds advised by Apax Partners for $11.00/share in cash, representing an approximate value of $397 million

* Syneron Medical Ltd - transaction valued at approximately $397 million

* Syneron Medical Ltd - Shimon Eckhouse, who owns 7.4 pct of company, has entered into a customary voting agreement

* Syneron Medical Ltd - Eckhouse has agreed to vote all of his shares in favor of transaction