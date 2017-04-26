FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Syngenta announces changes to board amid ChemChina takeover
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Syngenta announces changes to board amid ChemChina takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Syngenta Ag

* Says four of syngenta’s existing board members will become independent directors with effect from the change of control

* Says board change will take place on 18 may subject to acceptance of the chemchina offer by at least 67 percent of all syngenta shares

* Says proposed independent directors are michel demaré, vice chairman and lead independent director, jürg witmer, eveline saupper, and gunnar brock

* Says four directors will be proposed for election upon nomination by chemchina: ren jianxin, chairman, chen hongbo, olivier t. De clermont-tonnerre and dieter a. Gericke

* Says four members of syngenta’s current board of directors – vinita bali, eleni gabre-madhin, david lawrence and stefan borgas – will step down Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.