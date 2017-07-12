BRIEF-Neothetics reduces full-time workforce
* Neothetics Inc says it has implemented reduction of co's current full-time workforce of 6 employees to 2 employees
July 12 Synmosa Biopharma Corp :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on Aug. 16
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/n9PZET
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Neothetics Inc says it has implemented reduction of co's current full-time workforce of 6 employees to 2 employees
* Says its shares to halt trade from July 13 pending announcement