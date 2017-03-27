FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Synnex Corp reports Q1 diluted EPS of $1.54
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Synnex Corp reports Q1 diluted EPS of $1.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Synnex Corp :

* Synnex Corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $3.52 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.48 billion

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.70 to $1.78

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $1.44 to $1.52

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $3.57 billion to $3.77 billion

* Qtrly diluted EPS $1.54

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted EPS $1.82

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $3.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.