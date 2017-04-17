FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synovus reports Q1 earnings per share $0.56
April 17, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Synovus reports Q1 earnings per share $0.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Synovus Financial Corp-

* Synovus announces earnings for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 revenue rose 8.1 percent to $304.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Synovus Financial Corp - common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.86% at march 31, 2017 compared to 9.96% at december 31, 2016

* Synovus Financial Corp - tier 1 capital ratio was 10.18% at march 31, 2017 compared to 10.07% at december 31, 2016

* Synovus Financial Corp - tangible common equity ratio was 9.04% at march 31, 2017 compared to 9.09% at december 31, 2016

* Synovus Financial-following closing of world's foremost bank trasaction,co to sell credit card assets,related liabilities to Capital One financial corp

* Synovus Financial Corp - pursuant to terms of agreement, co will receive $75 million in consideration from cabela's and Capital One - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

