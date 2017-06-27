BRIEF-Indata plans to merge with its unit
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT PLANS TO MERGE BY INCORPORATION WITH ITS WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT INDATA SOLUTIONS SA
June 27 Synthesis Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned investment management unit in Jinan city, with registered capital of 10 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4gcjJB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3