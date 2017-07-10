BRIEF-Kamakura Shinsho to be listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange first section
* Says it will be listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE Mothers on July 21
July 10 Synthesis Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to boost capital in a Beijing-based technology firm by 18.8 million yuan, and will own 18 percent stake after transaction
* Co's unit will inject capital of 8.5 million yuan into a Jinan-based business management consulting LP, and own 57.38 percent stake after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MfcNYz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SIGNS DEAL WITH KESKIS LOGISTICS OY WITH START IN AUGUST 2017