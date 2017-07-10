July 10 Synthesis Electronic Technology Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to boost capital in a Beijing-based technology firm by 18.8 million yuan, and will own 18 percent stake after transaction

* Co's unit will inject capital of 8.5 million yuan into a Jinan-based business management consulting LP, and own 57.38 percent stake after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MfcNYz

