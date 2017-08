April 19 - SYNTHETICMR AB:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS FEATURE REMYDI IS NOW CE-MARKED FOR CLINICAL USE IN EUROPE

* REMYDI PROVIDES AUTOMATIC MEASUREMENT OF MYELIN VOLUME IN THE BRAIN

* REMYDI IS NOW AVAILABLE IN THE SYMRI NEURO REMYDI PACKAGE

* SYMRI IS A CE-MARKED PRODUCT AND IS FDA 510(K) PENDING

