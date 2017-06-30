BRIEF-AISAN TECHNOLOGY says change of president
* Says it appoints Atsushi Kato as new president to replace Tetsuji Yanagisawa, effective on June 30
June 30 Syntonic Ltd:
* Announces election of Steve Elfman as new non-executive chairman
* STEVE ELFMAN replaces Ian Middlemas who steps down from his role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it appoints Atsushi Kato as new president to replace Tetsuji Yanagisawa, effective on June 30
* Says it completes full acquisition of Tokyo-based language learning software company from Rosetta Stone, on June 29