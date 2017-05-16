FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Sypris reports Q1 loss per share of $0.16
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sypris reports Q1 loss per share of $0.16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Sypris Solutions Inc

* Sypris reports first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $18.2 million versus $26.9 million

* Sypris Solutions Inc says company affirmed key financial guidance with gross margin forecasted to be 5-7% of revenue for first half of 2017

* Sypris Solutions Inc - Broadway transition plan is now expected to be completed by end of May 2017

* Sypris Solutions Inc - Company remains on track through Q1 of 2017 with all cost reduction goals.

* Sypris Solutions Inc says outlook improves to 15 percent-17 percent of revenue for second half of year

* Sypris Solutions Inc - expects margins to reach 15-17% of revenue for second half of 2017

* Sypris Solutions Inc - expect revenue from new programs of $12.5 million for 2018 and $12.9 million for 2019

* Sypris Solutions - have implemented a two-year plan to achieve $26.3 million in total annual cost eliminations which is expected to be realized in 2017

* Sypris Solutions Inc says on target with $18 million 2017 cost reduction goal

* Sypris Solutions Inc sees revenue for first six months of 2017 to be $38-$40 million, revenue for second half of 2017 expected to range from $40-$42 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.