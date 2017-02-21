BRIEF-Syros identifies alterations in regulatory genome of tumor-associated macrophages in subset of pancreatic cancer patient tissues

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Syros' drug discovery research in immuno-oncology highlighted at UCSD moores cancer center symposium

* Syros pharmaceuticals inc - identifies alterations in regulatory genome of tumor-associated macrophages in subset of pancreatic cancer patient tissues

* Syros Pharma - findings underscore promise of co's gene control platform to yield important insights into thwarting cancer's ability to evade immune system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: