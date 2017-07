BRIEF-Sysmex and Biomérieux agreed to dissolve JV Sysmex Biomérieux co., ltd.

July 27 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA:

* SYSMEX AND BIOMÉRIEUX AGREED TO DISSOLVE THE JOINT VENTURE SYSMEX BIOMÉRIEUX CO., LTD.

* ‍SYSMEX AND BIOMÉRIEUX HAVE AGREED TO TRANSFER ALL OF SYSMEX' HOLDINGS IN SYSMEX BIOMÉRIEUX TO BIOMÉRIEUX​

* SYSMEX WILL TRANSFER ALL OF ITS HOLDINGS IN SYSMEX BIOMÉRIEUX (34% OF SHARES) TO BIOMÉRIEUX

* ‍DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO DISTRIBUTION OF BIOMÉRIEUX PRODUCTS IN JAPAN BETWEEN SYSMEX AND SYSMEX BIOMÉRIEUX WILL ALSO TERMINATE AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017​

* ‍SYSMEX WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE CUSTOMER SERVICE IN JAPAN FOR BIOMÉRIEUX PRODUCTS UNTIL MARCH 31, 2018​

