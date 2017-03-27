FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Systemax executes agreement with management team backed by Hilco Capital to sell all unprofitable European Technology Products Group units
March 27, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Systemax executes agreement with management team backed by Hilco Capital to sell all unprofitable European Technology Products Group units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Systemax Inc:

* Systemax further streamlines operations to increase focus on its profitable North American industrial products and France IT businesses

* Systemax - executed agreement with management team backed by Hilco Capital Limited to sell all unprofitable European Technology Products Group units

* Says will retain its highly profitable operations in france

* Says businesses were sold on a cash-free, debt-free basis; proceeds were nominal

* Systemax - retained a small residual equity position in sold operations and will provide transition services to hilco for a limited period of time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

