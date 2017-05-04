BRIEF-Systemax reports Q1 revenue $302.5 million

May 4 (Reuters) - Systemax Inc
* Systemax reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $302.5 million
* Systemax Inc- Anticipates continuing a regular quarterly dividend in future.
* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted net income per share from continuing operations was $0.24
* Systemax Inc - Board of directors has declared an increased cash dividend of $0.10 per share
* Anticipates continuing a regular quarterly dividend in future