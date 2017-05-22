BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
May 22 Syuppin Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 598,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,759 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on May 23
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/mT269I
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07