June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 16 SZZT Electronics Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 175 million yuan ($25.69 million) to set up micro-credit firm with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s8OEPx
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.