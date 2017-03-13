FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-T-Mobile announces proposed public offering of senior notes
March 13, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-T-Mobile announces proposed public offering of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc:

* T-Mobile announces proposed public offering of senior notes

* T-Mobile US Inc - expects to use net proceeds from notes to refinance existing debt

* T-Mobile US Inc - unit plans to offer up to $500.0 million principal amount of senior notes due 2025 and up to $500.0 million senior notes due 2027

* T-Mobile US Inc says T-Mobile USA plans to offer, up to $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

