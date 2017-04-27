April 27 T-Mobile US Inc

* Says CEO John Legere's FY 2016 total compensation was $20.1 million versus $24.5 million in FY 2015 - sec filing

* T-Mobile US Inc - COO G. Michael Sievert's 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $8 million

* CFO Braxton Carter's 2016 total compensation was $6.8 million versus $7.5 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: