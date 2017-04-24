FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-T-Mobile reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.80
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-T-Mobile reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.80

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - T-mobile Us Inc:

* Q1 earnings per share $0.80

* Q1 revenue $9.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.67 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - qtrly $7.3 billion service revenue, up 11 pct

* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - 1.1 million customer net additions in Q1

* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - guidance range for branded postpaid net additions increased to 2.8 to 3.5 million from 2.4 to 3.4 million for 2017

* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - maintaining adjusted EBITDA target of $10.4 to $10.8 billion for 2017

* T-Mobile U.S. Inc says maintaining guidance of $4.8 to $5.1 billion of cash capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest for 2017

* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - qtrly branded postpaid phone churn of 1.18pct - down 15 BPS YOY and 10 BPS QOQ

* T-Mobile U.S. Inc says branded prepaid ARPU was $38.53 in Q1 2017, up 2.5pct from q1 2016

* T-Mobile U.S. Inc says branded postpaid phone average revenue per user (ARPU) was $47.53 in Q1 2017, up 2.9pct from Q1 2016

* T-Mobile U.S. Inc - excluding items, Q1 EPS increased by $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.