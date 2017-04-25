FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group posts Q1 adj. earnings $1.18/shr
April 25, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group posts Q1 adj. earnings $1.18/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc

* T. Rowe Price Group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.54 including items

* Q1 revenue $1.1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* T. Rowe Price Group Inc - assets under management increased $50.8 billion in Q1 of 2017 to $861.6 billion at March 31, 2017

* T. Rowe Price - investment advisory revenues,Q1 2017 from T. Rowe Price mutual funds distributed in U.S. $715.8 million, up 13.2 pct, from comparable 2016 quarter

* T. Rowe Price Group Inc - average U.S. Mutual fund assets under management in Q1 of 2017 increased 15.2 pct from average in Q1 of 2016 to $536.5 billion

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 1.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

