FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-T. Rowe Price reports Q2 earnings per share $1.50 including items
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 1:16 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price reports Q2 earnings per share $1.50 including items

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc:

* T. Rowe Price Group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.50 including items

* Q2 revenue $1.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says assets under management increased $42.0 billion in Q2 of 2017 to $903.6 billion at June 30, 2017

* Says expects capital expenditures for 2017 to be up to $200 million

* Quarter-end total assets under management $903.6 billion versus $861.6 billion as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.