DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 19
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 2 T2 Biosystems Inc
* T2 Biosystems reports first quarter 2017 results and corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.48
* Q1 revenue $941,000
* Sees Q2 revenue $100,000
* Q1 revenue view $2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* T2 Biosystems Inc- Company anticipates total operating expenses for Q2 of 2017 to be between $12.3 million and $12.9 million
* T2 Biosystems Inc- Company anticipates continued growth of product revenue in Q2 of 2017 from an increase in T2candida panel sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company