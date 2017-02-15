FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Tabcorp enters agreement with AUSTRAC to resolve Federal Court proceedings between parties
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 15, 2017 / 9:51 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Tabcorp enters agreement with AUSTRAC to resolve Federal Court proceedings between parties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd

* AUSTRAC proceedings resolved

* Has entered into an agreement with AUSTRAC to resolve federal court proceedings between parties.

* Parties will seek orders from court that Tabcorp pays a penalty of $45.0 million

* parties will approach court within seven days to seek an order that tabcorp pays above amount

* AUSTRAC will withdraw remaining allegations of non-compliance.

* will make a number of admissions of non-compliance with its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing obligations

* investment is scalable and transferrable, including in context of Tabcorp's proposed combination with tatts group

* AUSTRAC will withdraw remaining allegations of non-compliance.

* fy17 dividend target remains greater of 90% of npat before significant items and amortisation of victorian wagering and betting licence or 24 cents per share

* if court agrees to make orders sought, tabcorp will recognise expense in its financial statements for year ending 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.