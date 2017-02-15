BRIEF-Tabcorp enters agreement with AUSTRAC to resolve Federal Court proceedings between parties

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd
* AUSTRAC proceedings resolved
* Has entered into an agreement with AUSTRAC to resolve federal court proceedings between parties.
* Parties will seek orders from court that Tabcorp pays a penalty of $45.0 million
* parties will approach court within seven days to seek an order that tabcorp pays above amount
* AUSTRAC will withdraw remaining allegations of non-compliance.
* will make a number of admissions of non-compliance with its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing obligations
* investment is scalable and transferrable, including in context of Tabcorp's proposed combination with tatts group
* fy17 dividend target remains greater of 90% of npat before significant items and amortisation of victorian wagering and betting licence or 24 cents per share
* if court agrees to make orders sought, tabcorp will recognise expense in its financial statements for year ending 30 June 2017