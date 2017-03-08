FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Tabcorp repsonds to ACCC statement regarding Tatts group merger
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
March 8, 2017 / 11:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tabcorp repsonds to ACCC statement regarding Tatts group merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd

* Tabcorp notes ACCC announcement,tts-tah.ax

* Notes statement of issues released today by ACCC in relation to proposed combination of Tabcorp and Tatts Group Limited

* Believes it is well advanced in addressing issues identified in SOI

* ACCC has identified several other issues which may raise concerns

* "Tabcorp has committed to divest its Odyssey gaming services business and is well advanced with a sale process"

* ACCC has also identified several issues which are unlikely to raise concerns

* ACCC raised one substantial issue of concern, is in relation to electronic gaming machine monitoring services and repair, maintenance services in queensland

* "Tabcorp will continue to review the soi and assess its options to maximise the prospects of receiving competition approval for the transaction" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.