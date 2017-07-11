BRIEF-Kindred enters cooperation with Anti Doping Danmark
* KINDRED GROUP PLC - KINDRED GROUP ENTERS COOPERATION WITH ANTI DOPING DANMARK Source text: http://bit.ly/2ucGyYo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 11 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd:
* Updates on ACCC application to Federal Court for review of Tabcorp-Tatts merger authorisation
* Notes that ACCC has stated it has made application to Federal Court to seek to clarify law as it applies to all merger & non-merger authorisations
* "ACCC's application will impact timing of implementation of transaction, though precise impact will not be known until court has considered matter"
* Tabcorp considers that implementation remains achievable in last quarter of 2017
* Will oppose ACCC'S application and will pursue an expedited hearing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KINDRED GROUP PLC - KINDRED GROUP ENTERS COOPERATION WITH ANTI DOPING DANMARK Source text: http://bit.ly/2ucGyYo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAS VEGAS, July 10 A lawyer representing Japanese casino tycoon Kazuo Okada in a legal battle with Wynn Resorts Ltd on Monday withdrew his representation of Okada, the latest fallout from a conflict between Okada and Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp over the use of corporate funds.