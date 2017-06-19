BRIEF-Berjaya Land Bhd posts qtrly net profit 88.6 million rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.70 billion rgt and net loss of 458.6 million rgt Source (http://bit.ly/2rKvvkm) Further company coverage:
June 20 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd
* Seeks trading halt pending notification by Australian competition tribunal of its determination on application lodged by co with tribunal
* Refers to application lodged by co with tribunal for authorisation of proposed combination between tabcorp and tatts group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.70 billion rgt and net loss of 458.6 million rgt Source (http://bit.ly/2rKvvkm) Further company coverage:
* Says Tasneem Karriem has been appointed as chief executive officer of GPI Group