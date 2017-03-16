FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Tabcorp to pay A$45.0 mln in penalty as Federal court approves Austrac settlement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
March 16, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tabcorp to pay A$45.0 mln in penalty as Federal court approves Austrac settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd

* Federal court approves Austrac settlement

* Federal court has approved that settlement, under which Tabcorp will pay a penalty of $45.0 million (plus Austrac's legal costs on an agreed basis)

* Tabcorp will recognise an expense in respect of penalty amount in its financial statements for year ending 30 june 2017

* This expense will be treated as a significant item

* FY17 dividend target remains greater of 90 pct of NPAT before significant items and amortisation of Victorian wagering and betting licence or 24 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.