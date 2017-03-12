BRIEF-Tabcorp to seek authorisation from Australian Competition tribunal on Tatts merger

March 13 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd

* Tabcorp to seek authorisation from Aust Competition tribunal

* Lodged an application with australian competition tribunal for authorisation to proceed with proposed combination of Tabcorp and Tatts Group

* As a consequence of lodging an application with tribunal, tabcorp has withdrawn its application for informal clearance by accc

* Tabcorp is confident that as part of tribunal process it will address all relevant issues raised in soi by accc

* Formed a view that it has a compelling case to pursue a merger authorisation application in Australian Competition tribunal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: