FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Tabcorp to seek authorisation from Australian Competition tribunal on Tatts merger
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
March 12, 2017 / 11:09 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tabcorp to seek authorisation from Australian Competition tribunal on Tatts merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd

* Tabcorp to seek authorisation from Aust Competition tribunal

* Lodged an application with australian competition tribunal for authorisation to proceed with proposed combination of Tabcorp and Tatts Group

* As a consequence of lodging an application with tribunal, tabcorp has withdrawn its application for informal clearance by accc

* Tabcorp is confident that as part of tribunal process it will address all relevant issues raised in soi by accc

* Formed a view that it has a compelling case to pursue a merger authorisation application in Australian Competition tribunal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.