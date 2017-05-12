FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tabikobo confirms to issue 84,000 shares to Daiwa Securities
May 12, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tabikobo confirms to issue 84,000 shares to Daiwa Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Tabikobo Co Ltd

* Says it received notice from Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., confirming shares subscription

* Says it will issue 84,000 new shares at the price of 1,260.4 yen per share, or for 105.9 million yen in total, through private placement to Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

* Says payment date on May 17

* Proceeds will be used for system development expense, training expense and personnel expenses

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3ap4Ib

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

